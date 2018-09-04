You are here:

Sonam Kapoor to unveil Twinkle Khanna's third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving

FP Staff

Sep,04 2018 10:24:50 IST

Following the positive reviews that came in for her first two books, Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Laxmi Prasad, actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna is all set to launch her third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, this week.

Sonam K Ahuja is set to launch Twinkle Khanna's third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving, this week. Facebook

While her first two books were unveiled by Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt respectively, her latest book will be launched by actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.  She was seen along with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in the 2018 film Padman which was based on one of Twinkle's short stories. The film was also Twinkle's maiden production venture under the banner of Mrs Funnybones Movies.

According to a report in DNA, Sonam says of Twinkle, "I admire Twinkle Khanna. I had the opportunity to get to know her better while filming Padman. I love that she speaks her mind. Her first book was witty and such a great read. I’m sure this one, too, will be fabulous."

Unlike her previous work which was a collection of short stories, Twinkle's Pyjamas Are Forgiving is a novel that revolves around a divorced woman who runs into her ex-husband and his young wife at an Ayurvedic retreat in Kerala.

Pyjamas Are Forgiving is Twinkle Khanna's third book following Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Laxmi Prasad. Twitter

The 43-year-old columnist is a regular contributor to The Times of India and DNA AfterHrs and is popular among readers for her wit and sarcasm. Her non-fiction work Mrs Funnybones earned her the Crossword Book Award in 2016.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 10:24 AM

