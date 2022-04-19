Pregnant Sonam Kapoor opens up about her pregnancy journey and the discomfort she's facing during the first trimester.

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, recently spoke out about her pregnancy. The actress confessed that her body is changing on a daily basis and that her sleep routine is also being affected. Pregnancy, on the other hand, has been a "great blessing" for the actress. Continue reading to learn more.

Sonam Kapoor is one of the numerous Bollywood divas who has never shied away from discussing her body image. She is a proponent of body positivity and encourages everyone to love their skin and shape. Sonam is expecting her first child with husband-entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, and she recently opened out about the physical changes she has noticed during this time.

Sonam shared about the challenges she faced during her third trimester. She went on to say that the experience had been upsetting for her because her sleep pattern had been disrupted and she had been unable to fulfil her work obligations. Sonam told Vogue India that there are days when she has to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, and then there are days when she sleeps for 10-12 hours straight.

Sonam says, "No one warns you how difficult it will be, but it will be difficult. Every week, every day, your body evolves, and you have new sensations. I can't sleep sometimes because I have to go to the bathroom, sometimes I'm sleeping for 10-12 hours and no one can wake me up. I am usually an early riser and it was like at 8:30 and I just could not get out of bed."

Sonam mentioned during the interview that she has been having a lot of fun dressing up for this phase. The actress's pregnancy ensembles have been making headlines for the past few days, and they are just stunning. She recently shared images of herself wearing a sheer black kaftan with a crop top, revealing her baby belly.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in the film Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It's a remake of the same-named Korean film from 2011.

