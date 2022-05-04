Have a look at actor Sonam Kapoor's reaction to Anushka Sharma's parenting-related question, she says she will be a 'Yes Mom'.

Sonam Kapoor is all set to become a mother for the first time with her husband Anand Ahuja. She recently took to social media and shared about the kind of mother she is going to be.

The Neerja actor’s response was to Anushka Sharma’s Instagram stories, wherein the PK star shared a video on her official handle asking what kind of a mom someone wants to be.

On her social media post, the Pari actress shared a clip from one of her upcoming projects. In the video, Sharma can be seen dancing to a song that says 'Yes ka time aa gaya'.

"I’m curious to know, how many times in a day do parents end up saying NO? From screen time to meal options, to chemicals in toys…the list is endless," Sharma wrote while sharing the clip. She further added, "Are you a YES parent or a NO parent?" In response to her post, Kapoor wrote: "I think I am going to be a YES mom".

In March this year, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy. While the power couple eagerly await to welcome their first child this year itself, their families and close friends are all over the moon. The duo announced this news on social media through a photoshoot and with a cute note that the actress penned for her unborn child.

Check out her post here:

On the career front, Anushka Sharma is prepping up for her upcoming flick Chakda Xpress. It is inspired by the life of former India Women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The biographical film will highlight the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the black comedy thriller AK vs AK along with her father Anil Kapoor. She will next be seen in Shome Makhija's movie Blind which also features Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in the lead.

