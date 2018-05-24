Sonam Kapoor on Veere Di Wedding: The film is not about women discussing men, putting them down

With just a week ahead of its release, Veere Di Wedding is hitting the headlines, mostly for having four actresses in primary roles.

As Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania gear up for their film to hit the screens, Sonam Kapoor who also stars in the film, says that even though its her home production, she didn't feel the need to play 'Veere'. Instead, the role suits Kareena perfectly, she tells DNA.

Veere Di Wedding is breaking a lot of traditions, the most significant one being the misconception that two A-list actors cannot be cast together in a big-ticket film. Sonam says even the thought of casting two big actresses together, without a male A-list actor, never occurred to anyone in Bollywood.

The trailer of Veere Di Wedding shows the four women, drinking, smoking and swearing quite a bit. Sonam reveals the makers didn't get into any trouble with the CBFC because this is how regular, urban women talk to each other.

The team of the film has also actively maintained that VDW is not a chick-flick. Explaining the idea behind the tagline, Sonam says, "It’s not a chick flick. Firstly, we should not be called chicks. And secondly, it’s a movie about four people, which caters to both men and women."

Sonam recently pointed out in an interview that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise is highly misogynistic as it aims to bring women down. However, after looking at the trailer of Veere Di Wedding, a lot of viewers have said that it is equally prejudiced towards men. Sonam clears the air and says that the film discusses men and doesn't tell them what to do, which puts it in another league.

Sonam will also be seen acting alongside Anil Kapoor for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She also has the rights of The Zoya Factor and Battle of Bittora, both of which are being adapted for the big screen.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding releases on 1 June.

