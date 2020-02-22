Sonam Kapoor criticises makers of Mr India trilogy for not consulting Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur: 'Disrespectful, underhanded'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has issued a statement clarifying she and her father Anil Kapoor were unaware of the new trilogy Mr India, based on the iconic characters of the 1987 cult classic.

Sonam said she got to know about the project from a tweet by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has been roped in to write and direct the trilogy. She added that not consulting Anil Kapoor, the male lead of the film and Shekhar Kapur, the director was "disrespectful and underhanded."

Here is her statement



Abbas' announcement did not go down well with Shekhar Kapur as well, who expressed his displeasure on not being consulted, in another tweet.

Check out the tweet here

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar, who scripted the feature along with Salim Khan, stated the makers of the new version weren't legally bound to inform people involved in the original.

“Where was his [Shekhar Kapur] sense of creative outrage when he disregarded the bound script of Mr India that we had given to producer Boney Kapoor and Shekhar?” Akhtar told Asian Age. As per the report, Kapur said he did not stick to the script penned by Salim-Javed, and the scenes which were finally filmed were conceived and improvised on set.

Zee Studios is backing the new project. Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, had earlier told Indo-Asian News Service, "This is not a part 2 or a remake of the older film as recently reported in some sections of the media, but a reimagining of the iconic classic."

