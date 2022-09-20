Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became proud parents of a baby boy on August 20. Exactly a month later, the couple has revealed the name of their little angel. Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam penned a long note, explaining the meaning of the name the couple has given to their newborn, and shared an adorable picture too. The same post was shared by Ahuja too.

Sonam wrote- “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives… In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength… In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. n Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful.”

Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor’s sister, had shared some pictures from the hospital where her heart melted seeing the newest member of the family. The producer shared an emotional moment with her nephew and people were all heart on the pictures.

She then arranged for a grand and warm welcome for the baby boy at home, with flowers and balloons. It was an adorable welcome indeed. She shared the pictures on her Instagram story.

Sonam was last seen on celluloid in 2019 in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor. She’s now gearing up for Blind, remake of a Spanish thriller of the same name.

