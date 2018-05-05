Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar to perform special dance routines

It had already been reported that Sonam Kapoor will be marrying Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on 8 May. A statement on behalf of the Kapoor and Ahuja families was issued which read, "The Kapoor and Ahuja families take great joy and pride in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on 8 May in Mumbai".

Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai bungalow in Juhu is bathed in lights as the wedding day approaches. The report also states that preparations for the wedding have been going on round-the-clock and the ceremony will take place across three venues on 7 and 8 May.

The bridegroom’s family began arriving from Delhi on Friday (4 May), with more friends and family expected to fly in over the weekend. Sonam's to-be-husband Anand himself reached Bombay on Friday.

A source told Mumbai Mirror that Sonam’s look for her wedding day has been finalised and it will be regal, teamed with heirloom jewellery. The source further informed that Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Sonam's cousins Arjun, Jhanvi, Anshula and Shanaya Kapoor have started to rehearse for the sangeet ceremony on Monday (7 May).

Soon after her wedding, Sonam will be walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on 14 May.

“Anand won’t be at Cannes with her but the couple is planning an October-November honeymoon which will be delayed because of the bride-to-be’s choc-oblock schedule,” the source informed Mumbai Mirror. The source further added that Sonam will resume shooting for Shelly Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and jump into the promotions for her upcoming wedding drama Veere Di Wedding immediately after her marriage.

Post the wedding, the couple will divide time between Delhi, Mumbai and London as Anand owns homes in Delhi and London, and Mumbai is Sonam’s base.

Updated Date: May 05, 2018 12:45 PM