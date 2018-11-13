Sonali Bendre writes note for Goldie Behl on wedding anniversary: Thank you for being my strength

Marking her 16th wedding anniversary, Sonali Bendre posted a heartfelt note for her husband Goldie Behl. In her post, the actress thanked Behl for always being by her side every step of the way. The two are currently in New York where Bendre is seeking treatment for cancer.

Reminiscing about their years together, Bendre wrote: "Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel."

The two celebrated a low-key Diwali this year in New York with their son, Ranveer.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 10:36 AM