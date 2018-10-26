Sonali Bendre wishes Sussanne Khan on 40th birthday: Cheers to all our shenanigans, madness, laughter, love
Sonali Bendre, who is currently receiving treatment in New York for cancer, wished her friend Sussanne Khan on the latter's 40th birthday. Khan, former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, is an interior designer by profession.
Bendre wrote a heartwarming message for Khan, saying that as each year passes, they feel more like children while witnessing their own children become individuals.
As we grow older, we become kids again... while our kids start giving us grown up looks! Cheers to all our shenanigans... the madness, the laughter and the love. Happy happy birthday @suzkr... here’s to celebrating many many more together! #GirlfriendsAreTheBest #SummerHolidays #Togetherness #FunWithKids
Raising a toast to their friendship and the multiple 'shenanigans' committed together, Bendre ended the message on an optimistic note. Sonali and Sussanne have been spending quality time together in the Big Apple ever since the actress moved there temporarily for her treatment.
I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 12:37 PM