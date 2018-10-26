You are here:

Sonali Bendre wishes Sussanne Khan on 40th birthday: Cheers to all our shenanigans, madness, laughter, love

Sonali Bendre, who is currently receiving treatment in New York for cancer, wished her friend Sussanne Khan on the latter's 40th birthday. Khan, former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, is an interior designer by profession.

Bendre wrote a heartwarming message for Khan, saying that as each year passes, they feel more like children while witnessing their own children become individuals.

Raising a toast to their friendship and the multiple 'shenanigans' committed together, Bendre ended the message on an optimistic note. Sonali and Sussanne have been spending quality time together in the Big Apple ever since the actress moved there temporarily for her treatment.

This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 12:37 PM