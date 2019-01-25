You are here:

Sonali Bendre wishes husband Goldie Behl on his birthday: Some things are better left said in person

Sonali Bendre has had a difficult journey this past year as 2018 saw the actress get diagnosed with high-grade cancer. Being quite open on social media, the actress documented her entire process through the cancer treatment. Husband Goldie Behl was a constant support to Bendre through the ordeal.

On Behl's birthday, Sonali posted a sweet message, dedicated to the filmmaker.

Somethings are better left unsaid on social, somethings are better left said in person. Love you loads.

Happy birthday, @GOLDIEBEHL pic.twitter.com/TcHRuaWqQG — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) January 24, 2019

Behl had also shared a heartwarming post on Bendre's birthday.

After treatment in the US for a few months, Sonali, along with her family, has now returned to India.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 12:03:46 IST