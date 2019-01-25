Sonali Bendre wishes husband Goldie Behl on his birthday: Some things are better left said in person
Sonali Bendre has had a difficult journey this past year as 2018 saw the actress get diagnosed with high-grade cancer. Being quite open on social media, the actress documented her entire process through the cancer treatment. Husband Goldie Behl was a constant support to Bendre through the ordeal.
On Behl's birthday, Sonali posted a sweet message, dedicated to the filmmaker.
Somethings are better left unsaid on social, somethings are better left said in person. Love you loads.
Happy birthday, @GOLDIEBEHL pic.twitter.com/TcHRuaWqQG
— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) January 24, 2019
Behl had also shared a heartwarming post on Bendre's birthday.
Happy birthday Sonali ❤ They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime. A post shared by Goldie Behl (@goldiebehl) on
After treatment in the US for a few months, Sonali, along with her family, has now returned to India.
