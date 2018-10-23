You are here:

Sonali Bendre posts picture with her wig-maker Bokhee: You truly are my angel

FP Staff

Oct,23 2018 18:20:15 IST

Actress Sonali Bendre recently posted a series of pictures with her wig maker Bokhee, calling the artiste a ray of sunshine. Bendre has recently been diagnosed with cancer and has since then used social media platforms often to give her fans and well wishers updates about her life and goings on.

The actress shared pictures with her wig maker along with a detailed note of thanks. Thanking Bokhee for being empathetic with Bendre at a time when the actress wanted various hair looks, whether long or short, Bendre called Bokhee her "angel".

Bendre was earlier seen sporting the bald look with complete elan as she kept on posting pictures with he artiste friends and well wishers as they dropped by New York city to meet and wish her while she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people... someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair. She’s been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so so much Bokhee, I can’t tell you how much our sessions together mean to me. You truly are an angel. #SwitchOnTheSunshine A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

