Sonali Bendre opens up about battle with cancer: 'I wanted the old hair to go; it was not mine'

Sonali Bendre's struggle with cancer has been an inspiration for others who are battling the dreaded disease. The actress, who returned to India after nearly six months in the US, has been actively sharing thoughts and redefining her life after surviving cancer.

Sonali recently appeared on a TV show with her friends Gayatri Oberoi and Sussanne Khan, where she spoke about how her hair was the talk of the town early in her career. She reminisced that not only she received her first acting break but also many hair product endorsements, thanks to her thick mane.

"Now that I think of it, my whole life had been all about my hair, even though it sounds superficial. I’ve endorsed every hair product at some point in my life,” Mumbai Mirror quoted her as saying.

After her diagnosis, Sonali moved to New York for the treatment. The chemotherapy sessions that followed resulted in dramatic hair loss and while the actress embraced the change, she even shared about it in an Instagram post. On how she dealt with the loss, Sonali revealed that her friends and sisters were the biggest support system throughout the process. "I wanted to enjoy getting rid of it as much as I had loved wearing it. My friends and our kids were all with me when I got the first haircut. I kept it short and it did look nice," she added.

Sonali recently graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar India where she opened up about her hair too. She revealed, "When I shaved my hair, my friends asked me to keep it, maybe make my own wig out of it, but I wanted the old hair to go, it was not mine. I wanted to let go. I think I hid a lot under my long hair."

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 13:50:48 IST