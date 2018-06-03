Sonal Chauhan to star along with Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Hassan in Mahesh Manjrekar's Chandramukhi

Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming gangster drama Chandramukhi has a stellar cast that includes Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Amole Palekar, Naseeruddin Shah to name a few. It was also reported that Prateik Babbar and Jishu Sengupta are also playing pivotal roles in the film, that went on floors sometime during April 2018.

Now it is reported that Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan has been roped in to star in the film along with Haasan and Jammwal.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Manjrekar's film is a family gangster drama that revolves around the three characters played by Chauhan, Jammwal and Haasan. While Jammwal essays the role of an NRI and Haasan plays a modern, educated small-town girl in the film. The budding romance between both of them incites tension between their families. Chauhan's role is based on similar lines as that of Devdas' Chandramukhi.

"It's an honour to be working with Mahesh sir. I'm a huge fan of his work and happy to be part of the project along with Vidyut and Shruti," Chauhan said in a statement.

Chandramukhi is produced by Vijay Galani and Pratik Galani through their banner Galani Entertainments.

Chauhan will be next seen in JP Dutta's upcoming war drama Paltan. The film, based on the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies, also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 14:02 PM