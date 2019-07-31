Sonakshi Sinha appears on Madhuri Dixit-Nene's show Dance Deewane to promote Khandaani Shafakhana

Ahead of the release of Khandaani Shafakhana, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been on an exhaustive promotional spree. Sinha has been spotted on sets of multiple reality shows and interviews, sometimes accompanied by co-stars Badshah and Varun Sharma as well. Sinha recently made an appearance on Madhuri Dixit Nene's ongoing dance reality show Dance Deewane, which has the Bollywood veteran as one of its judges.

From the social media posts, it seems obvious that Sonakshi and her Kalank co-star Madhuri had a blast after their reunion. After her meeting, Sinha even posted a cute boomerang video of the two of them on sets of Dance Deewane.

Sonakshi seems to be out on a mission to dispel the stigma or shame around sex clinics in the country with this film. Taking on such a bold subject, debutante director Shilpi Dasgupta takes on the narrative from a script written by Gautam Mehra.

Sonakshi had confirmed the news of signing the slice-of-life drama in a statement to DNA, where she said, “I’m extremely happy to be part of a film, which is so close to the world around us. I will get to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. It’s full of flavour, fun, and emotions. I am looking forward to this journey.”

Khandaani Shafakhana is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday on 2 August.

