Sona Mohapatra condemns protests that stopped Ranbir-Alia from visiting Ujjain temple

Expressing her concerns over a video of the Ranbir-Alia Ujjain incident circulating on the internet, Sona Mohapatra has called the protest “a sick and dangerous precedent”.

Sona Mohapatra has never shied away from speaking her mind, be it about the entertainment industry or about politics. The Ambarsariya singer has expressed concern over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being stopped from entering Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple. The couple were set to promote their film Brahmastra at the location when they were stopped by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, who were protesting against Ranbir’s old remarks about enjoying beef. Expressing her concerns over a video of the incident circulating on the internet, Sona Mohapatra has called the protest “a sick and dangerous precedent”.

“This is just so SO wrong #India. Let’s not descend into Ochlocracy; #MobRule . Sick & dangerous precedent to set & nothing heroic in any remote way,” she tweeted. She also shared a video where people can be seen waving black flags at the couple while they exited the premises.

This is just so so SO wrong #India . Let’s not descend into Ochlocracy; #MobRule . Sick & dangerous precedent to set & nothing heroic in any remote way. 🤟🏾 https://t.co/sCO3Z2b5gJ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 7, 2022



During Ranbir and Alia’s Ujjain tour, only director Ayan Mukerji was able to enter the inner sanctum of the temple. Police officials also reached the spot due to the chaos. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned from the temple without offering prayers.

Later on, in a media interaction in Delhi, Ayan Mukerji said that he “felt bad about what happened there”. He stated that he had visited the temple before the film’s motion poster was put out and vowed to come here before Brahmastra’s release. “Both Ranbir and Alia were keen to come with me. But, when we reached there and heard about this, I felt bad about what happened there. And, then I told Ranbir and Alia to let me go alone. I went there to seek blessings and energy for the film,” he said.

The ‘boycott Brahmastra’ trend started after old comments of Ranbir Kapoor saying that he loved to eat beef resurfaced online. The actor has not yet spoken up about the video. However, Ranbir did open up about the failure of his previous film Shamshera. The actor stated that he didn’t feel any ‘negativity’ around the release of Shamshera. “If the film didn’t run at the box office, it’s probably because the audience didn’t like the film. Eventually, it’s about the content.”

