Sona Mohapatra celebrates her birthday today, 17 June. The voice behind soulful tracks like Ambarsariya and Jiya Laage Na, the singer has made a name for herself with her powerful vocals.

Sona Mohapatra began her playback career with the 2006 film Family: Ties of Blood. However, it was only with the 2013 track Ambarsariya that audiences began to recognise her potential. Mohapatra has often been in the news over her statements on the film industry, politics and the MeToo movement. The candid singer is married to composer Ram Sampath. She also produced a documentary on her journey as a singer, titled Shut Up Sona.

On her special day, here is a playlist of Sona Mohapatra’s best songs:

Ambarsariya: This song was the highlight of the movie Fukrey. Sona Mohapatra was much lauded for lending a sense of innocence and vitality to the song. She received several nominations for this track including one for the Mirchi Music Critics’ Award. The song was composed by Ram Sampath and the lyrics were by Munna Dhiman.

Naina: This romantic track from Sonam Kapoor’s Khoobsurat was much loved for its fresh composition. Sona Mohapatra and Armaan Mallik’s vocals weaved their magic to create a soulful track.

Jiya Laage Na: This composition from Talaash was an unexpected addition to the gritty drama However, the visuals, Mohapatra's voice and the blend of traditional and modern instruments create a tune that haunted listeners long after the film ended.

Rangabati: This Odia folk tune was given a modern twist by Coke Studio India. Sona Mohapatra performed the recreation of the popular song on her 10th anniversary as a musical artiste. She was joined by Rituraj Mohanty and rapper duo Tony and Rajesh Radhakrishnan on the mike. Ram Sampath was the producer of the re-mastered track.

Rupaiya: Mohapatra has not only given hits in the Hindi films, but in the indie music scene as well. The title track of Aamir Khan’s show Satyameva Jayate is proof enough of her ability to engage listeners. Her performance left the audience, including Aamir Khan mesmerised.

Happy birthday Sona Mohapatra!

