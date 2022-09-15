The actor, known for films like Tumbbad and The Big Bull, added, 'But things were not in my hands. Life had planned something else for me. I believe a lot in destiny and you can't control it.'

Sohum Shah is one versatile actor who has given some really amazing performances on the screen in numerous films and web series, like, Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad, and Maharani series just to name a few. While the actor never misses marking his presence on the screen with his brilliant acting presence, he has certain other desires to be presented on the screen as.

As an actor, Sohum has marked his presence in the films and web series in a very subtle way, where his character has been seen playing a pivotal role in the story. However, Sohum has always desired to make himself stand as a commercial hero in the industry while destiny offered him to play more in-depth roles in his filmography.

While talking with a leading portal about his desire of being a commercial hero, Sohum shared “I am an audience of commercial cinema. I wanted to become Shah Rukh Khan and wanted to do commercial films. But things were not in my hands. Life had planned something else for me. I believe a lot in destiny and you can’t control it. Life offered me ‘Ship of Theseus’. Life surprises you. Your taste and style of acting also changes. It is important that you blend with what life throws at you,”

While Maharani 2 has been released, Sohum will be next seen in Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi’s directorial ‘Dahaad‘. He’s also doing Luv Ranjan’s next which is a rom-com and also producing an anthology that should be out soon.

