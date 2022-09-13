While posting the picture on the story, Soha tagged Bebo and wrote, “Guess who?” In the adorable sketch, Inaaya drew a picture of a boy, who is wearing a red t-shirt atop a blue pair of pants.

Undeniably, one of the best things about Soha Ali Khan being an avid social media user is that we get a daily update about her little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s ongoing. Now, in her recent update, Soha shared a picture of a sketch that was drawn by Inaaya. But we must warn you that the cuteness of Inaaya’s drawing will make you go aww. This is because Inaaya sketched her cousin brother, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. Not only this, but Inaaya also tried to spell out Taimur’s name cutely. Dropping a picture of the same on the story of her Instagram account, Soha asked Kareena to give it a guess who’s sketch Inaaya had drawn.

While posting the picture on the story, Soha tagged Bebo and wrote, “Guess who?” In the adorable sketch, Inaaya drew a picture of a boy, who is wearing a red t-shirt atop a blue pair of pants. Next to the sketch, Inaaya even tried to spell Tim’s name and wrote, “Themoorbi,” which seems like she wanted to write Taimur Bhai.

Responding to Soha’s story and acknowledging Inaaya’s sketch, Kareena reshared the post of her story and called it, “Absolutely adorable.”

For those who don’t know, Taimur and Inaaya have a difference of less than a year. While Kareena and Saif welcomed their first son in December 2016, Soha and Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.

Earlier in 2020, Soha in her conversation with The Times Of India revealed that Inaaya, who is nine months younger than Taimur, emulates him. The report quoted Soha as saying, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the Zee5 web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Before that, the actress intrigued her fans with the 2018 movie Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Next, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Juhi Chawla in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming drama series Hush Hush, which will also feature Kritika Kamra, and Karishma Tanna and will premiere on 22 September.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.