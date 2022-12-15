When we talk about popular Bollywood celebs and their kids, how can we not mention actress Soha Ali Khan and her little bundle of joy, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu? The mother-daughter duo is often seen spending quality time together. Whether that be going on vacations, attending family functions, or also participating in Inaaya’s school events, there is no doubt that Soha is a doting mother. Her affection and care for her daughter show Soha’s approach towards positive parenting. She often also shares several moments of her bonding with Inaaya on Instagram and has been receiving applause from her fans.

With that said, one such instance was recently witnessed when Soha shared an adorable video on her Instagram story where she can be seen dancing her heart out with her daughter on Bruno Mars’s famous song, Count on me.

As the video plays, the duo begin with some twisting moves followed by which they start jumping and also do some salsa steps. They seemed to have enjoyed the moment and it will definitely bring a smile to your face.

While Soha was dressed in a floral top and jeans, Inaaya wore a pretty pink dress.

Sharing the video, Soha also added a heartwarming caption that reads, “Totally worth rushing to squeeze this into my day.”

This is not the first time when Soha had shared a fun moment with her daughter. In another post shared a few days back, Soha was seen spending a vacation with Inaaya and some of her friends and their children. From enjoying swimming sessions to cooking and eating delicious food, Soha and Inaaya had a blast.

Beside going out, Soha along with her husband Kunal Kemmu is also seen indulging in some interesting activities in their home. The mother-daughter duo enjoys reading, playing, painting, exercising, and doing many other things. The actress’ feed is full of such posts which easily win the hearts of her fans.

