Sobhita Dhulipala to play a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam's multi-lingual historical film Ponniyin Selvan

Sobhita Dhulipala will play a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam's upcoming multi-lingual historical film Ponniyin Selvan.

The movie, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's fictional historical novel of the same name, tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th century.

The film features actors from the Hindi and South Indian film industry, which includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi.

A press release states Sobhita, a trained classical dancer, will play the pivotal role of a princess, who is a master in Bharatanatyam and Kuchupudi.

Shooting for the film has already begun. The Thailand schedule was wrapped up in January while the rest of the movie will be shot on sets in South India as well as real locations across the country through the year. The cast will reportedly do multiple workshops, with Sobhita focused to enhance her classical dance techniques.

The makers recently unveiled the first poster of the movie in January. The poster shows a sword with a golden hilt, which bears the Chola dynasty's tiger emblem at the crest. The poster features the words, 'Beginning of the golden era' on the top.

In the poster, the names of all the crew members are listed, except for the credits of the lyricist. Vairamuthu, who was supposed to pen the lyrics for the movie, is reportedly no longer a part of the project.

Ponniyin Selvan has been adapted for the screen by Elango Kumaravel and Ratnam, with dialogues by Jayamohan.

Like the Bahubali franchise, the movie is being made in two parts, with the first one slated to be released in January 2021.

Check out posts on Ponniyin Selvan

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2020 11:31:13 IST