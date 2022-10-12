Sobhita Dhulipala is feeling empowered today and how. The timeless beauty is gorgeous and there is no denying it ! Every picture and video of her has time and again made our heads turn. Currently, the actress was seen in the role of Vanathi in a royal avatar in PS1 and we can not help but love how great she looks!

Her big eyes, have the power to captivate her fans and her beautiful facial structure have always made her stand apart from her contemporaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Recently she took to social media and shared a compiled reel of several videos. The video had a very empowering note highlighting how those who change cities and move out of their home find themselves. We could see Sobhita in various different shots and we couldn’t get over her gorgeous face.

Sobhita was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS1. And has played the role of Vanathi, a very fine character which will certainly amass her more love, we are excited! Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘The Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor and a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven 2’.

PS1 has turned out to be a major commercial success and also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthik, Chiyaan Vikram, and Prakash Raj. Part 2 is slated to release soon. Part 1 released on September 30 and clashed at the box-office with Vikram Vedha.

