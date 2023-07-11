While Prime Video has already confirmed that the new season of the critically acclaimed series Made In Heaven season 2 is coming soon on the service, avid fans have been speculating its premiere date. Adding to the excitement, the lead actor of the series Shobhita Dhulipala, ‘almost’ revealed the biggest secret of the year!

The actress, along with the cast members, Arjun Mathur, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shashank Arora, accidentally went live on her social media platform. At their candid best, the cast discussed some interesting BTS moments from the sets and also gave a sneak peek about the new season. However, the most important information still remains a mystery… Realizing her faux-pas, Sobhita has promised that she will not leave her fans in a state of frenzy for long and will reveal the date soon!

The Emmy-nominated series has firmly established itself as one of the most awaited shows in recent memory. With speculation running wild about the twists and turns that lie ahead, fans are curious to see if their favorite characters will encounter new challenges or if unresolved storylines will finally find resolution.

On the Pride Month (June) and Made in Heaven

‘I’m a massive supporter of the queer community and there’s such growing curiosity about it in the media. Made in Heaven has also navigated through that space. We are still a long way ahead but slow and steady, we’ll find a lot more inclusivity,’ said the actress in a statement.

Made in Heaven season 2, produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan.