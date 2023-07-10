Actor Shobhita Dhulipala has had a very special year, ranging from the success of PS-2 to The Night Manager. On the personal front, she was announced as the brand ambassador for the 14th edition of World Class, world’s biggest and most prestigious bartending competition. What does she have to say on all of this?

On being announced as the brand ambassador

I have utmost appreciation for the exquisite craftsmanship behind finely crafted cocktails, expertly created by India’s most talented bartenders. I am looking forward to uncovering the true essence of drinking better and conscious consumption. Joining hands with World Class India is exciting as it brings together a community of mixologists and F&B enthusiasts to sip, savour and celebrate mixology at its finest.

On The Night Manager 2

This is a very very special year for me with a wide range of release, from PS- 2 to The Night Manager part one and two to a big release lined-up in the coming year and the announcement is going to be happening very soon. There’s a lot of pleasure in experiencing the love of the people when your work has done commercially so well. As an actor, it’s such a joy to be a part of such large-scale entertainers. I would like to do more of this, I’m very excited and very happy.

On her experience of working with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

It’s always a pleasure working with actors who are very passionate about their work. Anil sir is incredible and everyone is aware of his vast body of work. Everyone on the sets was aware of his energy and enthusiasm, and the same with Aditya. My experience of working with these two men has only nurtured me. They have made it a lot more special.

On the Pride Month (June) and Made in Heaven

I’m a massive supporter of the queer community and there’s such growing curiosity about it in the media. Made in Heaven has also navigated through that space. We are still a long way ahead but slow and steady, we’ll find a lot more inclusivity.

On her go to drink

Citrusy beverages are great source of refreshments and energy.

On her idea for a perfect drink

I think a perfect drink depends on mood and moment. There are days when I’d prefer spicy drinks and then there are days when I would go for citrusy, fruity blasts served as perfect accomplices along with your food.