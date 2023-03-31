Rumours of a romance between Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha have been making the rounds for a while now. While the internet is speculating on whether the two will tie the knot, Harrdy Sandhu, who was Parineeti’s co-star in Code Name Tiranga, seems to have confirmed the duo’s relationship. Previously, Raghav’s AAP colleague Sanjeev Arora had also congratulated the couple on Twitter. Harrdy Sandhu told DNA in an interview, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck.” He added that during the shoot of Code Name Tiranga, he and Parineeti often used to discuss marriage. According to him, Parineeti had stated that she would only get married when she finds the right person.

Parineeti and Raghav were reportedly spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai last week. They again went out for lunch the next day. Raghav was also spotted picking Parineeti after she arrived at the Delhi airport on Wednesday. In another instance, the Shuddh Desi Romance actor was seen at designer Manish Malhotra’s house during this time and this lead to a lot of guesswork by her fans.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last month, Parineeti said when she finds the right person, she will fall in love and marry him. She went on to say that she would love to get married and have children as this is also an important aspect in life. She stated that she wishes to have a great balanced career, which has both highs and lows.

The Parineeti and Harrdy starrer Code Name Tiranga revolves around a spy who is on a mission for her nation. The movie had recorded a poor opening in theatres after it was released last year. The espionage drama had opened at just about Rs 15 lakh. The film was majorly filmed in Turkey and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Parineeti will be seen again in the upcoming film Chamkila. Helmed by Jab We Met and Tamasha famed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

