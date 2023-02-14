Smriti Mundhra, directing The Romantics, which streams on Netflix from today, talked about the idea of this tribute to romance and Yash Chopra, and said, “I’m a documentary filmmaker and one of the topics I wanted to explore was history and evolution of Hindi Cinema. The image that comes to mind when people talk about Bollywood is that of Yash Chopra; be it the costumes or the heroines or all of that.“

Talking about bringing all the stars together for the show, the filmmaker revealed, “There’s so much regard for Yash Chopra. It’s not an unauthorized project but backed by the YRF studio so people were very willing and eager. On interviewing Aditya Chopra, she said, “It was great but also very challenging to get him to do this interview. He’s incredibly smart and insightful.” She also revealed her favorite films of Yash Chopra and YRF and said, “For Yash Chopra I’d say Chandni, I’m never tired of it, DDLJ has a very sacred place in my heart. Then Band Baaja Baaraat, Bunty Aur Babli.”

When asked about interviewing Rishi Kapoor, the filmmaker revealed, “His interview was the most special. We interviewed him just a month before he passed away.”

If she could ask one question to Yash Chopra. She responded, “How do we maintain the audiences’ love for the movies. How do we maintain their connection with the movies? It has been a rough few years all around the world. He having lived through the ups and downs of the industry himself, and always being able to bring his audiences back, I would ask him what would be his advice to filmmakers today to keep that connection.”

