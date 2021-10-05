Sivakarthikeyan says lockdown allowed him to take a self-analytical journey: 'I’ve never really had the chance to sit down with a cool head and analyse my career or revisit my choices'

This time around, there’s something different about Sivakarthikeyan’s voice. The excitement of Doctor (which he’s produced and stars in, releases on 9 October), shines through in the conversation, despite the spate of interviews he’s been giving, but more than that, it is the voice of someone who has evolved over the years that you hear. Someone who has accepted his place in the world and has decided to live life on his terms and be the best version of himself as a person.

This change did not come overnight. It was work-in-progress and was accelerated during the COVID-19 lockdown when the film industry literally shut down. That was when Siva found time to have conversations with himself, found time to tend to the garden put in place by his wife Aarthi and focus on the people who made his life come alive.

Sivakarthikeyan has always been a people-person, and the first reason as to why he liked Doctor has its roots in the people aspect of it. It is directed by his long-time friend Nelson Dilipkumar, whose last film was the hit Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila and whose next is the Vijay-starrer Beast.

“My first excitement was that we friends were getting together to make a movie, we wanted to do something good. The script came in and I read the whole thing, and felt this character was different, why not try it? Plus, it was Nelson, so I did not have any doubt. I thought I’d try it and it would be something new for the audience,” he says, over an unhurried phone call. The film, he says, does enter the dark zone, but it’s not too dark. “I like the kind of humour used in the film,” he adds.

For long, Siva has been a mascot for his fans, cutting across age groups. There are those who know him from TV, some from his compering days, some from his early days in cinema… and all of them still root for him.

“My bond with the audience began early on, when I entered their homes via television. I went into their halls and entertained them causally. I worked without following any grammar and kept things casual. I’d let mistakes run, I’d correct them on air itself, instead of editing them out. I think those things helped people see me as human. Each one of them found something interesting in me and that has always been my quest — that every movie should satisfy most of them", he says.

"It is not possible to satisfy all in one movie, but I try. I believe that I am blessed to receive so much love. My duty is to dutifully give it back to them in the form of a good film”

And the actor feels responsible for the role he plays in their life. “I consider the love from fans a big blessing. That also makes me feel a little more responsible. Sometimes, I’ve done something thinking this is what it means, but it reached them differently, wrongly. And, I have learnt to accept those mistakes and ensure I don’t repeat them again,” he admits.

Self-analysis



Lockdown helped Siva analyse his career. “The lockdown has been a transformative phase. I’ve never really had the chance to sit down with a cool head and analyse my career or revisit my choices. I got that time now", he explains.

"I figured that the pressure was not going anywhere, but I understood that I cannot try and solve everything. I can address some, solve some, but some will be out of my control. That has freed me up considerably”

Siva says he needed that time to course-correct, because “I am the first in my family to enter cinema. There was no way anyone could offer advice regarding the film industry. My friends were in the same boat as I was. After some experiences, I realised that the easiest and best way to deal with this is to accept things, accept success and failure, accept criticism and praise, understand what you’ve got and improve”.

One thing has not changed over the years — the implicit trust Siva places in his directors. That was the case even with good friend Nelson. “We have known each other since 2008. Our conversations go beyond Doctor. That said, I like to trust the teams making my movies. Once I begin shooting, I don’t ask questions. With Hero, I loved what Mithran did. For me, the most poignant moment was the climax when parents opened their children’s rough notebooks. For me, that was the core of the film — that your children’s rough notes are a repository of dreams. Likewise, with Velaikkaran. I still reap the benefits of that film. Even last month, a child came up and told me he’s stopped eating junk food. That, for me, is a success, and in Velaikkaran’s case, I believe it’s still a very relevant film that will continue to change lives,” he explains.

Sivakarthikeyan’s goal has always been to reach new audiences. “When doing mimicry, I’d wonder which other city I could visit. As host, I’d wonder how I could move to the next stage. Had I not felt that way, I would have never made the jump to something new,” he explains.

In his journey of more than a decade, what does Siva consider progress? “My idea of progress is not one-note. You have to prioritise growth as a person, and internal growth, but what is also important is how we convert experience into knowledge. At the same time, growth as an actor is as important. But, box office growth validates the other two,” he says.

Family as ecosystem



Siva, for his public image, fiercely guards his family’s privacy. “I love how my family has not changed one bit. We have moved to a better house, a bigger car, but life is still the same. They still delight in things like making sweets for festivals, in celebrating every moment together. Living with them, I’ve seen and learnt first hand why it is important to stay rooted. Luckily, my friends feel the same way too. Earlier, we would all hope and pray an actor we love does well. Now, I am that actor for them,” he says.

But what is Siva’s space in the industry? “Hmm… I think most people like to see me as an entertainer. That said, I don’t mind revisiting my earlier life if needed in a film, provided it is not forcibly inserted,” he says, adding: “Yes, I miss my mimicry days. I still practise but that edge has worn off in some places. I sense that lack of smoothness in the flow. But when I hear someone mime my voice, it’s a special feeling. I call them up and speak, because it is difficult to mime me. I speak very casually without any specific style.”

Siva also believes in using his popularity well. “I understand my position gives me a certain privilege. And, I am more than happy to use that to make someone smile. If I hear of a fan who’s unwell or needs a kind word, I immediately get my team to connect me to them. I am humbled by their response. It’s a moment when I connect with them beyond the screen. For a few minutes, I am a part of their core group of people. I don’t feel I am spending a few minutes, rather I feel I am earning a few minutes of time that is very pure.” says Siva, who also got into production with Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Kanaa, directed by Arunrana Kamaraj.

However, Siva the actor and producer are two distinct entities. “There are some things Siva the actor cannot do that Siva the producer can do. I could not have done Vaazhl as an actor. I was very excited to produce it. This is a privilege. Even a subject like Doctor would have taken time if we had to convince another producer even though Nelson had a hit like Kolamaavu Kokila.”

The pandemic has rewired the way people look at the world. Earlier, Siva has spoken about how he consciously tries to avoid holding grudges. Even that has changed. “I don’t hold grudges, I tend to forget them. But now, after COVID-19 hit the world, I try and see the larger perspective. I think we should spend time with and celebrate the ones we love. There’s no point ruing the time not spent after someone is gone. Earlier, I had to make an attempt to forget slights and hurts. Now, it is a natural organic process,” he says.

But, despite the long journey from where he began, Sivakarthikeyan has not blocked out his route to the top. “Thoughts of the past do flit across once in a while. It was a beautiful time and I will never forget that phase or journey. How we faced difficulty, how we addressed it...all of it is still fresh in the mind. Even now, I do travel back to my old life, quietly. I can’t let go of that. That shaped me,” he concludes.