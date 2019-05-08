You are here:

Sivakarthikeyan, Anu Immanuel, Aishwarya Rajesh's rural entertainer SK16 goes on floors

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer SK16 went on the floors on Wednesday. A Pandiraj directorial, the rural family entertainer will also feature Anu Immanuel and Aishwarya Rajesh among others.

As per reports in Times of India, Bharathirajaa may also play a pivotal role in this film.

Yogi Babu and Soori have been roped in for comic relief. The makers shared the news on social media.

Emmanuel, who was seen in Vishal-starrer Thupparivalan, will play the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan. Pandiraj enters SK16 after successful films like Kadaikutty Singam, which raked in good numbers at the box office.

Aishwarya and Sivakarthikeyan have also recently worked on the actor's home production, sports drama Kanaa.

Pandiraj and Sivakarthikeyan have earlier collaborated six years ago on Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, in which the latter ironically played a budding actor.

Sivakarthikeyan is also preparing for his upcoming release Mr Local, which is scheduled to hit screens on 17 May. Directed by M Rajesh, the film has Nayanthara playing the female lead. Yogi Babu, Narayan Lucky and Radika Sarathkumar are also featuring in the film.

SK16 will be backed by Sun Pictures.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 13:30:54 IST

