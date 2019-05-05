Mr Local trailer: Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara feature in M Rajesh's upcoming Tamil comedy entertainer

Ahead of its release of 17 May, the makers of Mr Local have unveiled the official trailer of the film. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara in the lead, the film seems to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer.

Here is the #MrLocalTrailer - https://t.co/z5RafMai1w Fun filled entertainer on the way 👍😊 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 5, 2019

Beginning in Paris, the setting quickly shifts to India, where Sivakarthikeyan's character Manohar is introduced as a budding sportsperson. Nayanthara, who plays Keerthana Vasudevan and is presumably his senior in office, is annoyed by Sivakarthikeyan's fickle and irreverent nature. Their mutual hatred soon blossoms into love.

Mr Local has been written and directed by M Rajesh and marks the second collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara after 2017's action thriller Velaikkaran. According to reports, Mr Local is the remake of Rajinikanth’s Mannan, which featured Vijayashanti in a role quite similar to what Nayanthara essays in the film

The film also stars Narayan Lucky as Ashok, Raadhika Sarathkumar as Manohar's mother, Yogi Babu, Sathish, RJ Balaji, Thambi Ramaiya, Robo Shankar, Manobala, Harija, Harish Siva.

The soundtrack of the film was composed by Hiphop Tamizha.

The film has been produced by Studio Green, and was earlier scheduled to hit screens on 1 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 11:36:17 IST

