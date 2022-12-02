Singer Jubin Nautiyal was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after an accident. India TV reported the singer fell from a building staircase. He cracked his ribs, broke his elbow, and also hurt his head. The report also added Jubin will undergo surgery for his right arm after the accident.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost earlier this year in July, talking about some of his memories attached to a few of his hits he shares, “There are many but I would like to share about this concert I did at IIT Roorkee. I sang Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum from Kabir Singh. It was a huge audience and the energy during that performance was mesmerising and the audience was very excited to sing the song with me. Later, when the video of that performance was released, it went on to become the ‘most viewed live performance on YouTube in Asia’ and I got a lot of recognition for that. That moment was quite a memorable one. Well, there have been many, many such moments and I am very thankful for the love my fans shower on me.”

On singers judging music shows he says, “Yes, I feel after years of training in music and creating music, one feels the need to pass it on to the next generation. Each artiste has his or her own journey and sometimes mentoring is a part of the journey.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.