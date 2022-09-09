Reportedly, the Punjabi singer has paid hefty alimony of Rs 1 crore, as the divorce settlement. This is after Shalini accused the singer and his family of Domestic violence in 2021.

Nearly after 10 years of marital bliss, rapper-singer Honey Singh and wife Shalini Talwar have officially parted their ways. According to a recent India Today report, during mediation proceedings in Delhi’s Saket court, Honey and Shalini reached a settlement on 8 September for alimony and maintenance. Reportedly, the Punjabi singer has paid hefty alimony of Rs 1 crore, as the divorce settlement. This is after Shalini accused the singer and his family of domestic violence in 2021. The report informed that the Brown Rang singer gave a sealed envelope, which carried a cheque of Rs 1 Crore, to Shalini in the presence of judge Vinod Kumar, during the hearing.

Reportedly, after the counter-allegations between Honey and Shalini, the matter was settled in the court, post to which they both settled on the alimony of Rs 1 crore. It is reported that the next move will be heard on 20 March 2023, which will witness the next hearing of the case taking place. For those who don’t know, Shalini filed a 118-page petition with several charges against her husband and her in-laws. In her petition, Shalini detailed incidents that dated back to 2011, when the couple went on a honeymoon in Mauritius.

Her accusations reportedly blamed Honey aka Hridesh Singh for physical, emotional, and mental abuse. The accusations ranged from extramarital affairs, and physical violence to refusing to acknowledge the marriage in public. She also accused her father-in-law of alleged sexual assault. The case was filed against the singer under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Earlier in August 2021, the singer issued a statement on his Instagram account, part of which read, “I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family, my old parents, and younger sister who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.