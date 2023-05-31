Singer DaniLeigh arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, hit-and-run in Miami

Singer and rapper DaniLeigh was taken into custody on Tuesday under suspicion of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, and damaging property or causing harm. According USA TODAY report, she was charged with leaving the scene of the crash including serious bodily injury, driving under the influence and damage to property or person while driving under the influence.

DaniLeigh arrested and she smelled of booze

Police said in the report that they received calls about DaniLeigh driving a grey Mercedes Benz, reportedly at a high speed while weaving through traffic. She hit a motorist on a moped and continued driving, according to witness reports shared with police. As per reports she smelled of booze.

The incident occurred in Miami Beach, where DaniLeigh allegedly collided with a motorcyclist. According to the Miami Beach Police Department’s report, witnesses stated that a gray Mercedes-Benz vehicle, driven by DaniLeigh (whose real name is Danielle L. Curiel), hit a moped and continued driving at high speed. The vehicle reportedly did not stop or slow down after the collision, despite efforts from multiple people to get the driver’s attention.

During the police investigation, DaniLeigh denied both consuming alcohol or hitting the motorcyclist, she claimed she had been at a private Memorial Day party. However, after failing a sobriety test, she was arrested. The victim of the hit-and-run was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. The police report indicates that he suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, both non-life-threatening injuries.

(With added inputs from agencies)

