Very recently on her Las Vegas residency show, singer and songwriter Adele was enthralling a crowd that came to see her performance. While performing, the singer noticed a couple Gaby and Evan in their wedding attires. What happened next was truly unexpected and euphoric for the couple and fans.

‘Did you just get married,’ the singer asked the couple and then went on to sign on the bride’s wedding outfit. This moment was described by Gaby as ‘the memory of a lifetime.’

She wrote- “My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us.”

Adele had cancelled all 24 dates in her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The call-off which was made abruptly in January, just 24 hours before the opening night, had left her fans shocked.

Adele had to play the first of 24 planned shows on Friday, 21 January at the Caesars Palace’s Colosseum. As reported by BBC, the ‘Weekends With Adele’ series was announced in late November and would see the singer performing to two shows every weekend till April. This would have been Adele’s first live concert in five years, tickets for which ranged from $85 to $685.

In the clip, Adele said that she had been awake for over 30 hours trying to solve logistical issues but delivery delays and COVID-19 cases among her crew members made it impossible to bring the show to life.

