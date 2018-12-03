Simmba trailer: Ranveer Singh channels inner Singham for Rohit Shetty's flamboyant cop drama

The first trailer of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's high-octane cop drama Simmba dropped today. Known for his remarkable screen presence, Singh transforms into Sangram Bhalerao, a Goan police officer with ease. Although the clip only gives you a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan, the real star of the trailer seems to be Ajay Devgn. He popularised the genre with his cop act in Singham, also a Rohit Shetty franchise, and makes a brief but staggering appearance in the trailer.

The trailer starts with a scene from Devgn's Singham. A small kid from the 2011 film grows up to become Ranveer Singh's Simmba, a flamboyant cop who is seems like a cross between Chulbul Pandey and Singham himself. The first half shows Singh as the local don's henchman. However, an unfortunate incident awakens his moral consciousness and he becomes a crusader of women's safety and rights. The trailer ends in true Rohit Shetty style: flying Scorpios, dust storms, unrestrained punches etc.

Simmba is based on the Telugu film Temper, which starred Jr NTR. Shedding light on Singh's character in Simmba, Shetty had earlier said: "Creating a similar cop character would have been tough. This character is totally opposite of Bajirao Singham, he is notorious, flamboyant and the energy is totally different."

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Simmba is set to release on 28 December, 2018.

Watch the trailer here:

