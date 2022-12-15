Sikandar Kher has made some very interesting assignment choices over the last few years. Aurangzeb, Aarya, and very recently, Netflix’s Monica O My Darling He doesn’t follow the usual turf of the industry. He has spoken about his projects on OTT and what he thinks of the platform as an actor.

We are seeing you in quite a few OTT projects. How do you think the OTT space has evolved? And how has it benefited you?

OTT is awesome, it has given employment to everybody – writers, directors, technicians, actors. I have always thought that for an actor the only metrics is to remain busy and the fact that it has given so much more employment to everybody, it really helps keep all of us busy.

Do negative comments or reviews on the public domain affect you too much or are you able to switch off when needed?

Yes, I look at everything with the fact that “everybody is entitled to their opinion”. So people can say what they want but at the end of the day you have to deal with how you want to take it to heart. There are lots of people who actually get worse comments than I do so I think this question would be much more suitable to ask to them. But more or less a lot of people show me a lot of love which outweighs the negative comments. I’m really not complaining if there is one bad apple in the bunch.

