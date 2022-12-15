Sikander Kher on facing harsh views on social media: There are lots of people who actually get worse comments than I do
Talking about the OTT platform, Kher said, 'OTT is awesome, it has given employment to everybody - writers, directors, technicians, actors.'
Sikandar Kher has made some very interesting assignment choices over the last few years. Aurangzeb, Aarya, and very recently, Netflix’s Monica O My Darling He doesn’t follow the usual turf of the industry. He has spoken about his projects on OTT and what he thinks of the platform as an actor.
We are seeing you in quite a few OTT projects. How do you think the OTT space has evolved? And how has it benefited you?
OTT is awesome, it has given employment to everybody – writers, directors, technicians, actors. I have always thought that for an actor the only metrics is to remain busy and the fact that it has given so much more employment to everybody, it really helps keep all of us busy.
It was a full house at our studios with director @vasanbala & cast @iamhumaq & @sikandarkher from the blockbuster #netflix film #monicaomydarling in conversation with our actors. What a treat this was 🤩#actorprepares#humaqureshi #sikandarkher #vasanbala #schoolforactors pic.twitter.com/LYkagU8rJR
— Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares (@actorprepares) December 8, 2022
Do negative comments or reviews on the public domain affect you too much or are you able to switch off when needed?
Yes, I look at everything with the fact that “everybody is entitled to their opinion”. So people can say what they want but at the end of the day you have to deal with how you want to take it to heart. There are lots of people who actually get worse comments than I do so I think this question would be much more suitable to ask to them. But more or less a lot of people show me a lot of love which outweighs the negative comments. I’m really not complaining if there is one bad apple in the bunch.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
First Take: Mohanlal's Monster act is mindboggling & moronic
In one-half of this monstrous misfire, Mohanlal is Lucky Singh, an inexcusably obnoxious Sardarji who piles on the female cab driver Bhamini (Honey Rose) asking her the most inappropriate questions.
Lady Chatterley's Lover: Lust in the wilderness
A British aristocratic wife after the First World War claiming rights to physical gratification was shocking to the readers. In this cinematic version of DH Lawrence’s vivid, vibrant novel about a woman seeking and getting sex outside marriage when she can’t get it inside, remains unacceptable.
Actor-politician Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata police over 'cook fish for Bengalis' statement
At a rally, he claimed that Gujaratis will put up with inflation but not the “Bangladeshis and Rohingya” living next door. He apologised on Friday after receiving a massive backlash.