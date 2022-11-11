Sikandar Kher has made some very interesting assignment choices over the last few years. Aurangzeb, Aarya, and now Netflix’s Monica O My Darling don’t follow the usual turf of the industry. The trailer of this Netflix comedy-cum-thriller-cum everything in between is a riot, but also very ravishing.

And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Kher opens up on working with Vasan Bala in this film, and what he has to say about his father Anupam Kher’s Uunchai coming on the same day.

How different is Vasan Bala from the other directors you have worked with?

All the directors I have worked with are different from each other. I’ve not worked with any director who’s the same. Be it Ashutosh Gowariker, Ram Madhvani, Abbas-Mustan, Vasan Bala, Hansal Mehta, everyone is unique, they all have their own language, own style, own genre. If you see Scorsese, Spielberg, Tarantino, everyone is different, so Vasan is also different.

Monica O My Darling seems to be a film that’s funny, dark, and edgy. How was the atmosphere on the sets like?

The atmosphere on sets was great fun. Vasan really makes the work very easy. He’s relaxed, chilled out, and it never really seems we are working. I enjoy working with him so it was good fun.

Films that stream directly on OTT don’t have to worry about censorship, what is your take on it? Do you feel censorship is necessary?

I can understand the censorship situation. Everywhere in the world, there are censor certificates you know. Yes, there are certain things that might not be appropriate for children, then there’s parental guidance, then there’s parental guidance with age. But if you’re an adult, you should be allowed to watch whatever you want, be it abusing, be it kissing, be it sexual content. If you’re an adult, you should be allowed, it’s your decision to watch whatever you want.

The one thriller of yours I have enjoyed watching over the years is Aurangzeb. What are your memories of making that film and especially working with Rishi Kapoor?

Working with Chintu uncle was great fun. We used to meet each other socially, he has known me as a child. I knew him as Ranbir’s dad, Ranbir and I were in the same school also. He used to keep some people scared but always spoke from the heart, if you really understood what he meant, he used to melt like wax. He was a great man and I had a great time working with him. I really miss him a lot.

Which are your favourite thrillers?

There’s Andhadhun, there’s Stree. The other day, I was watching this thriller called Bullet Train, on Netflix. I’m also a big fan of Tarantino. I also enjoy the thrillers of Brian De Palma. Mission Impossible, what a fantastic thriller it is. Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve, Thirteen, what thrillers they are man.

Your film Monica O My Darling and your father Anupam Kher’s film Uunchai are coming together on the same day. How excited are you?

It’s a great time, it’s a good time in the family. Father and son are coming together with their films, now if my mother has a release too, the whole combination would be right (Smiles).

