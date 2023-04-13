The team of the upcoming American TV series, Citadel, is busy promoting the series in India. The India premiere of the show in India was attended by the who’s who of the B-Town, including Varun Dhawan, who is also going to be part of the Hindi remake of the show.

As confirmed the makers are slowly finalising the other cast for the Hindi version and Sikandar Kher is the latest addition to the cast. The show is going to be directed by hit filmmaker duo Raj and DK.

A source close to the production team says, “Sikandar Kher is the latest addition to the cast of the Hindi version of Citadel. He even attended the India premiere of the American version that happened in Mumbai. Citadel is anticipated to be one of the biggest shows of the season. This will be the first time that Sikandar will be working with Raj and DK.”

The Hindi version will have Varun Dhawan in the lead. The show will also see Samantha Prabhu playing the part which was originally played by Priyanka Chopra.

Prime Video confirmed that prolific actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian installment of the Citadel universe, the global-event series from Prime Video and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. The untitled Citadel series based out of India is being helmed by renowned creator duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), who are the showrunners and directors.

The local installment is written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The streaming service also confirmed that the production is currently underway in Mumbai. After this, the unit will head to North India and then onwards to international locales like Serbia and South Africa. The untitled Indian Original Citadel series will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

