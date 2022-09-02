Sidharth Shukla First Death Anniversary: Family attends prayer meet

Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was known for his performance in the popular show Balika Vadhu, wherein he played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar.

It has already been a year since TV star Sidharth Shukla left the world for his heavenly abode. Leaving a huge vacuum in the hearts of his fans and family, the actor passed away on 2 September last year. And, on the eve of Sidharth’s first death anniversary, his close family members including his mother Rita Shukla and sisters got together for a prayer meeting with the Brahma Kumaris. Several pictures, posted on his innumerable fan pages, are making rounds on the internet. In the pictures, Sidharth’s mother and sisters can be seen sitting with the Brahma Kumaris, as they all can be seen posing for the group photograph.

In another picture, all the family members can be seen praying for the late actor. While following the complete COVID-19 protocol, one picture also shows Sidharth’s family distributing bhog and prasad to everyone present there. For those who don’t know, a few days back on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Sidharth’s mother was reportedly seen attending an event at the Brahma Kumaris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sidnaaz_sapna (@sidnaaz_sapna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHNAAZ’S BHANU ❤️‍🔥 (@shehhnaz.gill)



Reportedly after Sidharth’s demise, his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill also joined the Brahma Kumaris.

Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was known for his performance in the popular show Balika Vadhu, wherein he played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar. Later, he went on to share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Apart from winning the 13th season of Salman Khan’s reality show, the actor is also remembered for his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

