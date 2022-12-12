Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, who formed a special bond with Sidharth Shukla during her journey in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13, remembered the late TV star on his birth anniversary. The Balika Vadhu star would have turned 42 today. Shehnaaz shared a smiling pic of Sid on her Instagram and wrote, “i will see you again.”

Shehnaaz‘s brother Shehbaz also shared a charming pic of Sid on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to sher @realsidharthshukla 😍.”

Designer Ken Ferns commented on Shehnaaz’s post and wrote, always & forever . . And lets celebrate all the best memories . .of togetherness. . Cheers my friend. . We will celebrate you . . . !!!!” Kashmera Shah also dropped a comment as she wrote, “Yes. And he will always live in all our hearts.”

Recently, while accepting Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, Shehnaaz dedicated the award to Sidharth Shukla and said, “Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu …thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu…this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone…Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla.”

This acceptance speech of Shehnaaz garnered loud cheers, praises and love from the audience. The gorgeous lady is making her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is set to hit the screens in Eid 2023. The film also features Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and others in prominent roles.

