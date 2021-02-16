Sidharth Malhotra spotted filming espionage thriller Mission Majnu, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, in Lucknow

In Mission Majnu, which is reported to be inspired by real-life characters and true events from the 1970s, Malhotra will be seen as an Indian intelligence officer.

Sidharth Malhotra was recently spotted in Lucknow shooting for his upcoming action-thriller Mission Majnu.

Malhotra can be seen dressed in a pathan suit in Lalbagh neighbourhood that was transformed into a market place in Pakistan, where a part of the story is set. Times of India reports that the actor was seen filming around the city's infamous Sharma Ji Ki Chai shop.

Parmeet Sethi will play former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) head RN Kao, the first person to lead the organisation.

Times of India mentions that some parts of the film, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, will be shot in Agra. Mission Majnu also stars Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Rashmika Mandanna in her Hindi debut.

Malhotra had previously shot the 2019 film Jabariya Joshi with Parineeti Chopra in Lucknow.