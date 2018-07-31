Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's next to be helmed by Tanu Weds Manu assistant director

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra will come together for Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh’s next project, as reported earlier. The film is will also mark Prashant Singh's debut into the directorial field, says a report in Mumbai Mirror.

Singh had previously assisted Aanand L Rai on Tanu Weds Manu which featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and on Raanjhanaa, which had Dhanush opposite Sonam Kapoor.

Malhotra and Chopra will begin filming for the project from next week. A source close to the project told Mirror, “The entire film is set in Uttar Pradesh, where the first schedule will take off, and Bihar. In this film, Sidharth and Parineeti will be seen in desi avatars and the actors have already started prep for the film, which includes getting the Bihari accent right.”

Ekta Kapoor, had earlier told Mirror that the film would be among her most commercial films. "That’s my Greased Lightning (a 1977 American biographical film of champion race driver Wendell Scott) in today’s times with Sid. Set in a small town of North India, it’s my most massy film,” Kapoor had said.

Sidharth will next be working on a biopic based on Kargil soldier Vikram Batra while Chopra has recently wrapped up shooting for Vipul Shah's upcoming romantic comedy Namaste England which also features Arjun Kapoor.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 15:57 PM