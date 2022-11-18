The red carpet of the 72nd NBT Awards was dazzling with a perfect dose of glitz and glam after several celebrities graced the event with their presence. From Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor to Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shilpa Shetty, and Rohit Saraf, all of the Bollywood celebs put their best fashion foot forward. Not only this but the Shershaah star was also honoured with the Best Actor Award for his contribution to Hindi cinema. While announcing the big news to his fans and followers, Sidharth took to his official Instagram account to drop a video of himself being felicitated by Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. As he received the honour, the actor even questioned the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, if his two much-loved songs Raatan Lambiyan and Kaala Chashma are in his playlist. To which the Deputy Chief Minister admitted.

While sharing the video, Sidharth took to the caption to express his ‘gratefulness’ for receiving such an honour. Penning down a long note, Sidharth wrote, “Grateful and humbled to receive the ‘NBT Maha Utsav Best Actor Award’ for my contribution towards Hindi Cinema through Shershaah from our Hon. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I am extremely thankful to all my fans for being a solid support throughout my journey and for their constant motivation.”

During his acceptance speech, Sidharth thanked Mumbai for being a city of dreams and credited it for fulfilling his dreams. Moreover, turning them into reality. The actor also added that one can achieve anything in any field if the person is focused and dedicated to the aim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)



The actor concluded by saying that while he has heard Devendra Fadnavis is Kishore Kumar’s fan, Sidharth wondered if his famous songs Raatan Lambiyan and Kala Chashma are also on his list. When the minister admitted to the same, Sidharth said it was apt to receive this honour from him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God, which also features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. Next, the actor will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha, wherein Sidharth will be sharing the screen space with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Sidharth also has Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu, which will pair him opposite South cinema sensation Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is also busy filming for his debut series Indian Police Force, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty and also features Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in prominent characters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.