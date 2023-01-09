Sidharth Malhotra lauds Rohit Shetty as he resumes shooting within 12 hours of accident

The news about filmmaker Rohit Shetty getting injured on his set, during an accident while performing a stunt, spread like wildfire with millions of fans taking to their social media account to know about his health. Well, not even 12 hours passed after the incident, the director was back on the sets again. Yes, you read that right. Sidharth Malhotra, who is essaying one of the lead characters in Rohit’s project, took to his Instagram account to reveal that after meeting the unfortunate accident, within the span of 12 hours, the filmmaker resumed the shooting. For the unversed, the accident took place on the sets of Rohit’s upcoming web series India Police Force in Hyderabad. Rohit ended up injuring his right hand, while the makers were shooting a car chase stunt. Now, Sidharth has dropped a video, wherein Rohit shared the details about the injury and asked his fans not to worry, as he is fine.

Taking to the caption of the video Sidharth called Rohit “OG action master,” and penned down a lengthy note claiming Rohit to be an inspiration. In the video, Rohit’s right arm can be seen in a sling, with his hands completely wrapped in a bandage. While sharing the video, Sidharth wrote in the caption, “A true master leads by example. We all know about Rohit Shetty Sir’s love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs. Last night while performing a car stunt action piece himself, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery, he’s back on set in less than 12 hours. Sir, you are an inspiration to all of us. Love and Respect.”

The video opens with Sidharth saying, “Guys, we have the OG action master right here who after a very, very unfortunate incident yesterday is still back on set. Sir, how are you feeling?” Responding to this, Rohit, standing next to him with bandages in his hands, said, “First I would like to thank you for all the concerns, the prayers and so many calls… kuch zyada nhi hua he, do ungli mein khali stitches lage he, that’s it… (Nothing much has happened, I have got stitches on two of my fingers, that’s it…).” Listening to this Sidharth said, “It’s only him guys. The whole crew is here. He is all good, the OG rockstar. It’s not even 12 hours and he’s back on set.”

On the other hand, Rohit took to his official Instagram account to drop a group picture with his entire crew of the Indian Police Force, from the set itself. While sharing the picture, Rohit wrote in the caption, “Another car topple… but this time with stitches on 2 fingers…. Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine… Thank you so much for your love and concern…Shooting Indian Police force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad.”

Coming back to the series, Indian Police Force marks the OTT debut of both Sidharth and Rohit. Apart from Sidharth, the Amazon Prime series also features Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in prominent roles.

