While all our best wishes are with the golden couple, I wonder why Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani denied their relationship for so long. I mean, both were single and most ready to mingle. Then why the we-are-just-friends sort of stance?

I thought non-committal responses to lifelong commitments went out of style with Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman. While one died prematurely, the other in her 70s is still in denial.

A very close friend-filmmaker once visited Waheedaji with the desire to make a biopic on Guru Dutt. She completely denied anything except a professional alliance with the great filmmaker.

“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VBEKORw8Gz — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 7, 2023

Which is her prerogative and we must respect that.

But in today’s age when two attractive SINGLES (underlined) people fall in love why is that a problem?

When I had asked Sidharth Malhotra in December 2022 about his impending marriage in early 2023 he had replied — and I quote from his WhatsApp chat — “Well, you of all people, should know that not everything we read is accurate.”

This, was after one of Sidharth’s closest friends had confirmed the marriage plans.

Remember Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in Kabhi Kabhie singing Sahir’s poetry: Pyar kar liya toh kya pyar hai khata nahin /Meri teri umr mein kisne yeh kiya nahin?

Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala got the brunt of Rishi’s wrath when in her memoirs she dismissed her alleged relationship with Rishi’s father Raj Kapoor during the making of Sangam as mere publicity for the film.

Rishi went on a warpath against Vyjayanthimala calling her a liar, and many other things.

While all this is indeed commendable in the frank speak department it is a fact that everyone in Bollywood lies about their extra-marital relationships. Sanjay Khan has not even mentioned Zeenat Aman in his memoirs and Jeteendra gives a blank look when Hema Malini is mentioned. You can bet your last rupee that if Mithun Chakraborty wrote his memoirs there would be no mention of Sridevi in it.

But why lie about a healthy normal relationship between two single individuals?

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.