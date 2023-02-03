Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace just confirm the big news?

After reportedly dating for a long time, Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are gearing up to tie the nuptial knot this month. Rumours surfacing on the internet suggest that the couple will get married on 6 February in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, while the pre-wedding festivities are likely to commence a day or two before that. However, the actors have neither confirmed or denied the rumours, keeping fans in doubt. Amid all the reports, a sly confirmation seems to have come from the royal venue where Sidharth and Kiara will supposedly get married.

Recently, the Instagram handle of paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a post stating that their entire team is heading to Jaisalmer to cover the star couple’s wedding at the Suryagarh Palace. Noting that the team is not sure about what they’ll get from the event, the post also added the dates of the wedding festivities.

“We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport in case guests are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace for the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace”, the post read.

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While the post did leave several fans excited for some upcoming photos and videos from the wedding, it was a comment from the venue that grabbed attention. Reacting to the post, the official Instagram handle of Suryagarh Palace wrote, “See you soon.” Though it didn’t divulge any details of this specific ‘invitation’.

Sidharth-Kiara wedding

With wedding festivities likely to begin on 4 and 5 February, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly get married on 6 February. Expected to be a grand and extravagant affair, the wedding preparations have begun and have been kept under wraps. As per reports, many of the couple’s close friends from the industry including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Manish Malhotra will join the celebrations.

