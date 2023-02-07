Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Bride-to-be is all smiles from this viral picture from the Mehendi ceremony
The couple had their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Monday, 6 February in the presence of their family members and close friends. As per reports, it was all a mix of traditional and party themes for the ceremonies last night.
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married today, 7 February at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. While the bride and groom have already reached the venue, two days prior to their D-Day, their special guests have now joined them at the venue. With that said, the couple had their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Monday, 6 February in the presence of their family members and close friends. As per reports, it was all a mix of traditional and party themes for the ceremonies last night.
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra mehendi ceremony
The day began with the mehendi ceremony where the bride along with the women of both families got mehendi applied to their hands. While the bride and groom got mehendi on their hands, it was followed by special performances by both of them. During this while, there were also musical performances by DJ Ganesh, Kiara’s rapper brother Mishaal Advanu, and two Punjabi electronic folk artists Hari and Sukhmani. Pictures and videos of the wedding venue have also gone viral on social media where the Suryagarh Palace can be seen decked up in bright lights for the evening.
View this post on Instagram
The music and the performances kept the guests entertained and grooving throughout the functions.
Meanwhile. it is also said that the bride’s ‘Chooda’ ceremony was also held on Monday in the presence of her family members.
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding preparations
While Kiara and Sidharth are now hours away from becoming husband and wife, preparations are in full swing for the big day. With heavy security around the entire venue, the couple has also asked all the team members and crew to remain off their phones during the preparations. A strict ‘no phone’ policy has been implied for all.
On the other hand, with celebrity guests including Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, and the Ambanis already at the venue, it is being said that special arrangements have been made for attending every guest at the wedding. The wedding menu includes around 100 dishes from different countries including Italian, Chinese, American, Mexican, South Indian, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bholaa: Second teaser of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer gets more intense and intriguing
After unveiling the first teaser of the action-thriller film, Bholaa back in November, makers have now released the second teaser today. Notably, Ajay and the entire team have been keeping the audience intrigued by releasing several character posters from the film at regular intervals.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya on her in-laws: 'They said as Nawaz and I are divorced, my 2nd child is illegitimate'
Citing her poor financial conditions, Aaliya said that returning to her 'rightful' husband's home seemed to be the right choice. "However, my sister-in-law Shaba and mother-in-law Mehrunnisa didn't let me stay and asked to leave immediately."
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29: Take a look at some adorable pictures of the birthday girl with Sidharth Shukla
The two were seen together in Bigg Boss 13 and had a great fan following who lovingly called them 'SidNaaz'. However, the actress' world came crashing down after the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla back in 2021.