Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Bride-to-be is all smiles from this viral picture from the Mehendi ceremony

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married today, 7 February at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. While the bride and groom have already reached the venue, two days prior to their D-Day, their special guests have now joined them at the venue. With that said, the couple had their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Monday, 6 February in the presence of their family members and close friends. As per reports, it was all a mix of traditional and party themes for the ceremonies last night.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra mehendi ceremony

The day began with the mehendi ceremony where the bride along with the women of both families got mehendi applied to their hands. While the bride and groom got mehendi on their hands, it was followed by special performances by both of them. During this while, there were also musical performances by DJ Ganesh, Kiara’s rapper brother Mishaal Advanu, and two Punjabi electronic folk artists Hari and Sukhmani. Pictures and videos of the wedding venue have also gone viral on social media where the Suryagarh Palace can be seen decked up in bright lights for the evening.

The music and the performances kept the guests entertained and grooving throughout the functions.

Meanwhile. it is also said that the bride’s ‘Chooda’ ceremony was also held on Monday in the presence of her family members.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding preparations

While Kiara and Sidharth are now hours away from becoming husband and wife, preparations are in full swing for the big day. With heavy security around the entire venue, the couple has also asked all the team members and crew to remain off their phones during the preparations. A strict ‘no phone’ policy has been implied for all.

On the other hand, with celebrity guests including Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, and the Ambanis already at the venue, it is being said that special arrangements have been made for attending every guest at the wedding. The wedding menu includes around 100 dishes from different countries including Italian, Chinese, American, Mexican, South Indian, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines.

