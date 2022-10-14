Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani continue to remain in the news for their rumoured relationship. Despite making several efforts to keep everything under cover, the couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions. While there have also been reports of the two planning to get hitched very soon, both continue to remain silent over the same. Amid all these rumours, actor Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on the popular television reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and was again surrounded by questions about his relationship status.

Sidharth was hosted by none other than his debut director and filmmaker Karan Johar, who left no chance to tease the actor over his rumoured ladylove. As we can see in a promo released by Colors TV, as Sidharth arrives on stage, he is welcomed by Karan Johar who teasingly asks, “Humne suna hai ki aaj kal aapki raatan kuch zyada hi lambiyaan ho gayi hai..Kya yeh sach hai? (We have heard your nights are longer these days?)

Hearing this, Sidharth who was already blushing replied by saying, “Raanjha hoon toh hogi hi na.” However, Karan didn’t stop at this and further went on to ask the actor on whom he would bestow the title of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. Following this, he named a few top actresses in the industry during which he again stumbled upon Kiara’s name, thus leaving the Shershaah actor in a spot.

Watch the video here:

Sidharth Malhotra ke liye le aaye hai Karan Johar kuch spicy se sawaal, kya aap bhi jaanna chaahoge unke jawaab? 😏 Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot @SidMalhotra @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/MA6Wz86upg — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 13, 2022



Notably, Sidharth arrived on the show to promote his upcoming film, Thank God. Slated to release this Diwali on 25 October, the film also features actors like Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

This is not the first time Karan has quizzed the actor over his relationship status. Earlier on an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan had again left Sidharth in a fix as he tried hard to glean some details about his bond with Kiara. For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara worked together in the 2021 film, Shershaah. The film was a big hit and the songs from the movie still continue to trend among the audience.

