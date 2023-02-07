Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially married; check out the details

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally tied the knot, as per reports. The couple, who reportedly fell in love while working together on the movie Shershaah, took the plunge into married life at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace today, 7 February. The haldi and sangeet ceremony were held on Monday. The couple had opted for a private ceremony in front of their close family and friends. Celebrities such as Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended the wedding. Now, as fans of the couple celebrate their nuptials, a new piece of news regarding Sidharth and Kiara is going viral.

Even before the official wedding pictures are out, fans have been circulating photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Wikipedia pages. The reason? The couple’s pages now list them as married.

Earlier in the day, paparazzi accounts posted photos and videos of the baraat outside the Suryagarh Palace. As per an IANS report, a special mandap, decorated with flowers, had been set up for the wedding ceremony at the venue. The varmala and pheras reportedly took place in the courtyard of the Suryagarh Palace.

The ceremony was held amid tight security. The bride and groom had reportedly enforced a no-phones policy on their special day. However, this did not stop Juhi Chawla from posting about the amazing breakfast she received at the hotel.

The mehendi ceremony featured musical performances by Kiara’s rapper brother Mishaal Advanu, DJ Ganesh as well as Punjabi electronic folk artists Hari and Sukhmani. Kiara’s ‘chooda’ ceremony also took place on Monday. Videos and photos shared by paparazzi accounts show the Suryagarh Palace decorated in bright pink lights for the ceremony.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are believed to have been dating for a long time now. While the couple never confirmed their relationship, rumours about their wedding had been circulating for months.

The newlyweds will host their wedding reception in Mumbai on 12 February. Another reception will be held in New Delhi as well.

On the workfront, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu. He will feature next in the actioner Yodha. He is also working on Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut Indian Police Force. As for Kiara, she was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is set to appear alongside Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

