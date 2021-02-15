Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan to star in upcoming film Yudhra; see first look posters

Billed as a romantic-thriller, Yudhra is slated for a summer 2022 release.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan are set to feature in the romantic-action-thriller Yudhra and the film is slated for a summer 2022 release, the makers announced on Monday.

The actors shared the first look posters for the film along with an announcement clip. In the video, Chaturvedi moves past a series of ammunition and attacks, while protecting Mohanan from harm.

Check out the teaser clip here

Earlier in the day, Siddhant also shared first look posters from the film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Yudhra marks Mohanan's second Hindi project, after the 2017 drama Beyond the Clouds helmed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi.

The film, co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, has its story and screenplay written by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan.

Akhtar is also credited for its dialogues, along with writer Akshat Ghildial.

Apart from Yudhra, Chaturvedi will also be seen in the Bunty Aur Babli sequel and the untitled Shakun Batra film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Mohanan's most recent big-screen outing was the Tamil hit Master and she will next be seen in Karthick Naren's next, tentatively titled D43, with Dhanush.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)