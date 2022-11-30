Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi has created a niche audience for himself in a short span of time. The actor was spotted at the airport today afternoon as he jetted off to Doha, Qatar for his performance at FIFA’ 2022.

Donning upon an all black look, Siddhant looked absolutely dapper and stylish. Keeping it comfy as always, he matched his look with an uber cool pair of sunglasses. Rapper Vivian aka Divine was also spotted along as the duo clicked pictures together.

This will be first time, Siddhant will be seen performing at the FIFA stage, for which his fans are mighty excited to see what the actor has in store for them. Siddhant, who rose to fame with ‘Gully Boy‘ as ‘MC Sher’, as treated the audiences with a variety of songs which have been immensely loved —From ‘Doobey’ from ‘Gehraiyaan’ to his own album of ‘Dhoop’.

With a massive raw talent and skill set to tap into, Siddhant has proven he can steal the spotlight and make his presence felt. In films like Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, and Inside Edge, the fact is hence proven.

On the work front, Siddhant was last seen in Phone Bhoot. He has ‘Yudhra‘ opposite Malvika Mohanan and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan‘ opposite Ananya Panday in the pipeline.

