After directing brilliant web shows like Mirzapur and Inside Edge, when Gurmmeet Singh announced his first Bollywood project with horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, it was natural that fans of the filmmaker expected a lot from his directorial debut.

After facing several delays and obstacles due to the pandemic, Phone Bhoot finally released today and I can definitely say it has all the potential to bring the audience to the cinema halls.

From the trailer, we got to know that Siddhant Chaturvedi (Major) and Ishaan Khatter (Gullu) get the power to see ghosts and make a deal with Katrina Kaif (Ragini, a ghost) where she will help the duo to make money from people, whose family members or properties are possessed by ghosts by freeing them. And in return, Major and Gullu will have to do a favour for Ragini, which she will ask at the right time.

To know that favour, you have to watch the movie. Keeping aside spoilers about the storyline, what I really liked about the movie is the ultimate bromance between Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will strike the chord not only with Millennials and Gen Z but also the teenagers. Undoubtedly, the super-jodi of Major and Gullu will win the hearts of the audiences.

The second highlight of the film is the references to iconic Bollywood films right from Hero, Karan Arjun, Koi Mil Gaya to Gully Boy. The dialogue writer and filmmaker smartly placed the tunes and dialogues of the above-mentioned films in Phone Bhoot, which make the movie super-hilarious.

While Katrina Kaif perfectly plays her portrayal by hitting the right note of emotions, Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chadha’s characters are super-entertaining. All-and-all, Phone Bhoot has all the ingredients of being a commercial entertainer.

